Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

NYSE CSPR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 821,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 484,885 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.