Cat Token (CAT) Market Cap Reaches $312,474.55

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $312,474.55 and approximately $3,056.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00355276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

