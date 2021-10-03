Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

