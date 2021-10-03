CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $259.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.