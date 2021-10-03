Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.75

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.75 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 57.72 ($0.75). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 57.72 ($0.75), with a volume of 16,578,556 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,042 shares of company stock worth $4,616,530.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

