Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.87

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 4552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $577.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.