Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $25,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Shares of CDAY opened at $114.57 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $116.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

