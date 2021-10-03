CertiK Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003969 BTC on major exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $108.30 million and approximately $21.02 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,375,915 coins and its circulating supply is 56,898,448 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

