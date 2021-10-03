ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $1,017,743.11 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

