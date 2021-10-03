China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGHLY opened at $74.02 on Friday. China Gas has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $109.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.7715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

