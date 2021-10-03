China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,600 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 1,440,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.7 days.

Shares of CHVKF remained flat at $$2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. China Vanke has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Get China Vanke alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.