Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NASDAQ CD opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $11,688,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

