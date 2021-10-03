Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. 1,167,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

