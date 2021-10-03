CIBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.82 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$5.43 and a 52-week high of C$8.23. The stock has a market cap of C$547.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.57.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.