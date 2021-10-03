CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $264,203,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $55,967,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $55,243,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIXT stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 57.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

