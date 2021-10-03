CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $359.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.25 and its 200 day moving average is $350.27. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

