CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,295,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

