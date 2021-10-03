CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $417.82 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.01 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

