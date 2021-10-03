CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after buying an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.56 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

