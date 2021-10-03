CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $122.56 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.