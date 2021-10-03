Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post sales of $1.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.66 on Thursday, hitting $387.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,098. Cintas has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,654.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $1,738,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

