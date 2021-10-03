Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 755.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

