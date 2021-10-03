Citigroup Inc. Acquires 457 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Post by 37.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

NYSE POST opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

