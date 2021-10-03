Citigroup Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 126.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

NYSE NOVA opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

