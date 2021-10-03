Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

DIOD opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,575 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.