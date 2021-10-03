Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $43.27 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

