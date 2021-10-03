City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,300 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the August 31st total of 452,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. 198,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

