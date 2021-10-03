Civilization (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Exchanges

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and $120,135.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

