CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX remained flat at $$11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.19. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 100.15%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

