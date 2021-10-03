Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 5.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. 17,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,134,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCO. increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.