Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 906 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 937,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

