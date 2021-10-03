Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 58.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

