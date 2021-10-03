Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $406.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $294.79 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.60 and a 200-day moving average of $392.94.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.