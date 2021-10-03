Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,467 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

