Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

CLNN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 109,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,721. Clene has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.02.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

