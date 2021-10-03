ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Up 80.6% in September

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLIS stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10. ClickStream has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

About ClickStream

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses in catering the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

