Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

