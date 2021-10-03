CM Life Sciences III Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

CM Life Sciences III’s (NASDAQ:CMLTU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 4th. CM Life Sciences III had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 7th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ CMLTU opened at $10.29 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLTU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

