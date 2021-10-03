CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $196.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,100. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Earnings History and Estimates for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

