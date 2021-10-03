CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $196.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,100. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

