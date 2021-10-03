CME Group’s (CME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Shares of CME opened at $196.59 on Friday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Amundi bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

