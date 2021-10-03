CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

