Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cochlear alerts:

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.