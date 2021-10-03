Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
