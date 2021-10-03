Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

