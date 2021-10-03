ColossusXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $168.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00017019 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001361 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006801 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,207,200,596 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

