Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 27th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Comcast has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.21 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comcast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Comcast worth $2,329,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

