Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $93.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Comerica by 17.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 451.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.