Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $5.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRZBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.