Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,154 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

