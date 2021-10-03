Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $99.37 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

