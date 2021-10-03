Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.36% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSF. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $60.23 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

